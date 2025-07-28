Version 0.6.0 Patch Notes

A save state is now created when exiting a stage to the main menu. This saves your current score, combo, and deckWhile there's no formal "Load" button yet, you can presson the main menu to continue your run.Note: The exact card order issaved — this is intentional to prevent exploits by memorizing sequences for better scores.Stages with multiple valid exits now randomly select one at the start, adding more variety and unpredictability to each run.The Game Over screen now displays your final score from the current playthrough. Small touch — big motivation.Achievements have been added to the backend and are actively being developed. They're currently disabled — so yes, we’re kind of teasing you.- Fireworks now only appear on the reward screen if youthe stage.- The “One Ring” stat is now correctly tracking how many times it’s been played.