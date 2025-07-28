 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19386862 Edited 28 July 2025 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.6.0 Patch Notes


• Save / Load System
• Randomized Stage Exits
• Game Over Screen Enhancements
• Achievement System (In Progress)
• Chapter 4 Overhaul
• Gameplay Tweaks
• Bug Fixes

Save / Load System

A save state is now created when exiting a stage to the main menu. This saves your current score, combo, and deck at the start of the stage.
While there's no formal "Load" button yet, you can press C on the main menu to continue your run.
Note: The exact card order is not saved — this is intentional to prevent exploits by memorizing sequences for better scores.

Randomized Stage Exits

Stages with multiple valid exits now randomly select one at the start, adding more variety and unpredictability to each run.

Game Over Screen Enhancements

The Game Over screen now displays your final score from the current playthrough. Small touch — big motivation.

Achievements (Coming Soon)

Achievements have been added to the backend and are actively being developed. They're currently disabled — so yes, we’re kind of teasing you.

Chapter 4 Overhaul

  • New Music: All Chapter 4 rooms now feature updated background tracks.
  • Stage Rebalancing: Several stages have revised exit paths and card flipping requirements.
  • Lock & Key System: All Chapter 4 stages now use the Lock & Key mechanic. To unlock the final goal slot, you must find and remove a designated “key” card elsewhere in the pattern. The key’s position is fixed for each stage, encouraging strategic planning and learning optimal paths.


Gameplay Tweaks

- Fireworks now only appear on the reward screen if you perfectly clear the stage.

Bug Fixes

- The “One Ring” stat is now correctly tracking how many times it’s been played.

Changed files in this update

English Depot 3597541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link