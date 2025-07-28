Version 0.6.0 Patch Notes
• Save / Load System
• Randomized Stage Exits
• Game Over Screen Enhancements
• Achievement System (In Progress)
• Chapter 4 Overhaul
• Gameplay Tweaks
• Bug Fixes
Save / Load SystemA save state is now created when exiting a stage to the main menu. This saves your current score, combo, and deck at the start of the stage.
While there's no formal "Load" button yet, you can press C on the main menu to continue your run.
Note: The exact card order is not saved — this is intentional to prevent exploits by memorizing sequences for better scores.
Randomized Stage ExitsStages with multiple valid exits now randomly select one at the start, adding more variety and unpredictability to each run.
Game Over Screen EnhancementsThe Game Over screen now displays your final score from the current playthrough. Small touch — big motivation.
Achievements (Coming Soon)Achievements have been added to the backend and are actively being developed. They're currently disabled — so yes, we’re kind of teasing you.
Chapter 4 Overhaul
- New Music: All Chapter 4 rooms now feature updated background tracks.
- Stage Rebalancing: Several stages have revised exit paths and card flipping requirements.
- Lock & Key System: All Chapter 4 stages now use the Lock & Key mechanic. To unlock the final goal slot, you must find and remove a designated “key” card elsewhere in the pattern. The key’s position is fixed for each stage, encouraging strategic planning and learning optimal paths.
