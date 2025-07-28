Hello Survivors

This is CM Jebi from the development team of The DeadLine.

How’s your summer going with all the zombies around?

Welcome to Patch 1.1.0, the very first update for The DeadLine!

In this patch, we’ve made some campaign difficulty adjustments and introduced quality-of-life improvements for a better experience.

Balance Adjustments

"We’ve seen many survivors getting overwhelmed by zombie hordes during the campaign.

To help more of you reach City Hall Station, we’re giving you a little boost."

Campaign Mode

Starting chip count: 1 → 5

A legendary weapon is now granted after completing the tutorial.

Quality-of-Life Improvements

"We want to help you save even just a few seconds so you can focus more on surviving."

Main Menu

You can now skip the intro scene by pressing any button .

Menu button positions have been adjusted for better accessibility.

It’s time to board the last subway once again, survivors.

Head into the horde—and begin your desperate struggle to survive!