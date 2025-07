✈️ **General**

- removed delay from tutorial steps so now it shifts to next tutorial event immediately

🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where the first hot water would go to 0,0,0

- fixed a bug where you could put an empty hot water container in the oven and it would come out full

- actually disabled points tick sound this time

👁️**Visual**

- updated meal icon in endless mode

⚖️ **Balance**

- adjusted points necessary for some medals