Happy Tuesday!



Today we have an update with a couple important hotfixes, addressing the frozen/stuck refineries players were experiencing following our last minor update, plus a raid-related crash.

After today’s hotfix you’ll also see a pretty obvious change to the world map! This overlay that extends past the existing biome has been added as a warning indicator of incoming geography changes with our next major update. Any part of the landscape within the highlighted region may be altered as soon as the next update, so we advise you to not build here OR to remove your existing builds from within this region!





This overlay is NOT an indicator that you are currently unable to enter or play in the desert. Please continue slaying skeletons to your heart’s content.

As stated in our minor update last week, more details surrounding the next major update will be provided with a couple status changes on the roadmap next month. Thank you for your patience. Until then!

0.2.1.1 Hotfix Changelist





ADDITIONS:

Desert “Barrier” - Map Art Warning Indicator (in preparation for next update)

BUG FIXES: