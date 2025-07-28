New Chapter Unlocked: Holiday Heat in Tahiti



Hello, we’ve got something extra spicy for you!



Charlotte is back! This time, you’re far from home... But definitely not far from temptation. Our latest update for Tease & Please: Charlotte Edition just dropped, and it’s packing a brand-new chapter that takes things to Tahiti!



What’s New?



You’re off on a solo vacation, but Charlotte isn’t about to let you forget her.

Expect:

Flirty messages

Playful, revealing selfies

New choices that can turn up the heat or leave you hanging

A closer look into Charlotte’s teasing side, even from afar...



Now in 5 New Languages!



We’ve also added full translations for even more players to enjoy Charlotte’s charms:

🇫🇷 French

🇮🇹 Italian

🇪🇸 Spanish

🇵🇹 Portuguese

🇷🇺 Russian



Update Now



Make sure your game is updated to the latest version and jump right into the new chapter. You can access it from the main menu once the patch is installed. We loved creating this little tropical escape and hope it keeps your summer hot, wherever you are.



As always, thank you for playing, teasing, and choosing Charlotte.



SummerPopGames Team