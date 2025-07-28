 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 July 2025 Build 19386614 Edited 28 July 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Chapter Unlocked: Holiday Heat in Tahiti

Hello, we’ve got something extra spicy for you!

Charlotte is back! This time, you’re far from home... But definitely not far from temptation. Our latest update for Tease & Please: Charlotte Edition just dropped, and it’s packing a brand-new chapter that takes things to Tahiti!

What’s New?


You’re off on a solo vacation, but Charlotte isn’t about to let you forget her.
Expect:

  • Flirty messages

  • Playful, revealing selfies

  • New choices that can turn up the heat or leave you hanging

A closer look into Charlotte’s teasing side, even from afar...

Now in 5 New Languages!


We’ve also added full translations for even more players to enjoy Charlotte’s charms:

  • 🇫🇷 French

  • 🇮🇹 Italian

  • 🇪🇸 Spanish

  • 🇵🇹 Portuguese

  • 🇷🇺 Russian

Update Now


Make sure your game is updated to the latest version and jump right into the new chapter. You can access it from the main menu once the patch is installed. We loved creating this little tropical escape and hope it keeps your summer hot, wherever you are.

As always, thank you for playing, teasing, and choosing Charlotte.

SummerPopGames Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3659984
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link