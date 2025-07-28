 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19386606 Edited 28 July 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
We've put out another hotfix, this time for some issues regarding unassigned controller inputs. We've also added an entire new costume that has just sorta been sitting around in the game files for a while.



Miscellaneous
  • When the unassigned button prompt appears asking if you want to reset your controls, there is now a countdown of 10 seconds after which your controls will automatically be reset and the game will close. This is to prevent you from being unable to reset your controls if you somehow unbind the "confirm" button.


Main Menu
  • The controller assignment screen will now appear on the main menu if you connect a new controller while on it, allowing you to properly assign it to player 1 or 2 more easily.




Combo Trials
  • Derrick - Fixed the "+ Banana Hit" step not correctly counting as completed in Trial #10




NEW COSTUME: Hardhat Guy
  • Unlocked by default


HOT! HOT! (Down Special, Caffeinated)
  • Fixed an issue where using this move wouldn't halt Guy's momentum (for real this time)

