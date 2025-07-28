Firstly, please understand that this message has been written using a translation tool and may have issues with clarity.







Hello!







Since the early July update, it’s already the end of the month!



How have you all been over the past few weeks?







As July comes to a close and we enter the second half of the year,



I sincerely hope everything goes well for you during the remaining months of 2025!







Anyway, today’s announcement includes two main points:





1. System patch including additional (epilogue) stage updates

2. Current development progress







Please check the details below!

















\[1. Patch: Additional (Epilogue) Stage and System Updates]



Earlier this month, I made a small difficulty adjustment to the final (epilogue) stage,

but I still felt it was too difficult — so I’ve made the following changes:









1. \[Coin Bonus System]

The trigger conditions and reset threshold for the Coin Bonus have been slightly relaxed,

allowing you to collect coins more easily from now on!

This should help you buy items from the shop or enjoy a smoother experience

when playing the additional (epilogue) stages with Ryong Ryong!









2. \[Player-Specific Changes in Epilogue Stages]







1-1. Ryong Ryong

Ryong Ryong’s play style consumes coins to attack.

Once the coins are all used up, she can’t perform her main attacks anymore.

Previously, during the final field battle of the additional (epilogue) stage,

there was no coin supply except for the enemy kill bonus.

While I initially thought that managing coins under pressure would add tension,

in reality, running out of coins meant you simply couldn’t proceed anymore which made the experience frustrating rather than fun.

So now, the coin bonus for defeating enemies in the final field battle has been increased

from 100 → 300 coins!









1-2. Kim Ttolttol

Kim Ttolttol’s play style in the additional stage is a high-risk, high-reward type:

his performance heavily depends on whether he gets hit.

However, I realized that avoiding damage entirely is extremely difficult in this stage,

and that this design posed problems.









As a result, I’ve significantly reduced the price of the upgrade

that increases the minimum number of dolls you can hold:

Stage 7 Shop: 900 → 450

Stage 8 Shop: 1000 → 550

1-3. OcherFrog





In the last difficulty patch, I reduced the stats of the gargoyle enemies

and increased the mid-boss’s HP slightly.

But then I realized I had forgotten to consider OcherFrog’s play style,

which relies on ammo supplies for his weapon attacks!



To address this, I’ve added support from a bee ally that fires grenade rounds

in addition to the regular bullet attack!



















\[2. Current Development Progress]







Right now, I’m working on the final boss of the additional (epilogue) stages!

I’m planning to give it around 6–7 attack patterns,

and currently working on its pixel animations.











So far, I’ve finished about 3–4 pixel animations as shown above,

and I expect to complete the remaining 3 animations and patterns sometime next month.

By the way — this boss has a much larger hitbox, so I made it physically larger, too.

I tried to put a lot of effort into making it look good…

But with a height about 2.5 times that of the player character,

it somehow feels a bit... off. Hahaha...











This is where I'll end this announcement.



If you could let me know through the link below about any difficult enemy patterns or level of difficulty you've experienced, I will actively take it into account!



https://steamcommunity.com/app/2855660/discussions/0/4364628673432078457/























Thank you very much for your interest in the game I developed!



















+) I also uploaded a video showing the process of drawing this announcement’s thumbnail. Haha!