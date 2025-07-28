 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19386491 Edited 28 July 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update includes:

- Rebalancing (rebalancing some of the doctrines and their costs, some of the special modifiers, emergency, invasions, party displacement, and the effect of republics on political capital)

- New events (4 on Trump and 1 on Canada)

- Added drag and drop science queue

- New statistics interface in events

- Notification of the change of the leader of the Republic

- Added diplomatic actions: impose ideology and force to abandon neutrality

- Event on Lenin's Mausoleum now has a decision

- Food program can be changed during the game

- Cosmetic changes in map modes

Enjoy the game! We will be grateful if you recommend our game to your friends, bloggers, journalists and youtubers ;)

