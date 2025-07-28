Update includes:
- Rebalancing (rebalancing some of the doctrines and their costs, some of the special modifiers, emergency, invasions, party displacement, and the effect of republics on political capital)
- New events (4 on Trump and 1 on Canada)
- Added drag and drop science queue
- New statistics interface in events
- Notification of the change of the leader of the Republic
- Added diplomatic actions: impose ideology and force to abandon neutrality
- Event on Lenin's Mausoleum now has a decision
- Food program can be changed during the game
- Cosmetic changes in map modes
Enjoy the game! We will be grateful if you recommend our game to your friends, bloggers, journalists and youtubers ;)
Changed files in this update