This build changes the piano puzzle, including the following two changes:

The poem tape is shorter and simpler, to make it easier to hear the right part of the music.

There is now an additional visual clue in the music room in case you have amusia, have hearing loss, or have some other difficulty with distinguishing pitch.

If you've been having trouble with the piano puzzle, hopefully this makes it easier to complete.

The following issues are known but not fixed in this build:

One player reported a lighting issue in the center, where it loads in completely dark while playing a game. Reloading the game fixes the issue. If you run into this, please reach out with more information.

One player reported a game freeze when interacting with the EVA computer. I was not able to reproduce this issue. If you run into this, please reach out with hardware information.

For some reason, on some computers, the envelope in the wordmark that you see after beating the game spins too fast.

If you have any problems with this build, please report the issue on the forum. In the meantime, you can roll back to a previous version by using the beta branch feature.