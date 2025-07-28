Surprise release! Tezcatlipoca has arrived...

A horror game inspired by classics like Silent Hill and Resident Evil 1, 2, and 3.

Hello, dear players:

Tezcatlipoca was originally planned for release on October 31st of this year. However, the game is already finished — and since I couldn't wait any longer, I’ve decided to release it ahead of schedule!

This is not a disguised early access: the game is fully complete and has been extensively tested. I’m not looking for free testers — but as with any human-made project, unexpected bugs may still appear. If you encounter a bug or crash, please report it in the official bug thread.

Important note:

One character is currently missing some voice lines. These will be added in an upcoming update very soon.

What’s next for Tezcatlipoca?

To keep both new and returning players engaged, the game will receive future updates. The next major feature will be the option to play the entire game in first-person, for a more immersive horror experience.

That’s right — you’ll soon be able to explore Tezcatlipoca as if you were truly there...

Thank you for playing, for supporting indie projects, and for facing the horrors that dwell beyond the mirror. 🖤