Greetings Commanders!

I'm glad to announce the Base Building DLC is now LIVE!

Build and manage your own stations, with a wide variety of bases and modules to grow your galactic empire.

Available station models include:

· Standard stations that provide basic services like ship repair and trading with NPCs;

· Weapon turrets to provide defenses;

· Mining stations, to mine big asteroids;

· Production stations: factories, laboratories and "agristations";

· Power plants and Solar arrays that provide energy to nearby bases;

· Jumpgates;

· Beacons that provide light or set spawn positions on the sector;

Internal station modules

Each station comes with a few default modules like a generator or a basic defense setup, then a limited space for expansion, allowing deeper customization.

Station Capture

In addition to building your own base, you can now capture enemy stations (limited to hideouts for now).

New ship role: Engineer

Engineer ships have a built-in 'Builder module', which is required for base building. They also have bonus to repair beams, which are used in the actual building process.

New ship models

2 tier 3 yachts (size 2): the Beaver and Raccoon.

New special character

1 special character to unlock.

New perks / achievements

3 new Perks / Achievements to unlock.

New game mode: Station defense

A new "Tower Defense" inspired game mode where you start with an engineer ship equipped with a repair beam instead of a normal weapon, and basic materials in order to build your base right from the start. Battle enemies in waves and trade with NPCs to grow your empire!

Daily Deal! Special Bundles! More Cool Games!

In celebration of the Base Building DLC, we're running a Daily Deal with our highest ever discount of 66%. Not only that, we've also teamed up with a few of our friends to hold a special sci-fi extravaganza! We're bundling with three other sci-fi games that have major releases today: Reality Break with its Ascension Update, Astronomics with its Better Bots Update, and last but not least, Star Vortex which is launching today into Early Access!

All games are available bundled with each other for extra discounts, so there's a ton of cool new stuff for you to check out!







