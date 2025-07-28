Playtest distribution policy has changed: I believe IA has reached a huge playtester count and don't think we need playtesters until release! But so that you can still send invites to your friends and families so they can join the imperialism.

Natives: Now your explorers has to watch their steps! You will discover the Americas is now filled with native villages. The outcome of any interactions is quite simple: either natives organise and attack, or get enslaved. This can be used to your benefit, such that you can find much needed labor for your colonies from the native populace.

Spontaneous Actions: You units when over a town, can react unpredictably if they have these traits; Zealot, Greedy, Hysteric, Bloodlust. Especially culturally different towns are subject to plundering and massacring. Yet your enemies will blame you for thier behaviour.

Resource distribution changes: Now new world contains more gold. All Spice resource is removed from the Old World. I can possibly change its name to pepper.

Influence mechanics: Now every town has faction influence metrics, determined by the towns nearby, trade routes, etc. Now, Independent cities (FreeStates) will choose to switch ownership if there is enough influence in the town. The min required influence is determined by the population size.

UI changes: Now the action buttons show how many resources, action points or gold each action requires. Fail reasons will now be available only if hovered.

New tutorial: Replantation tutorial is now available.