29 July 2025 Build 19386322 Edited 29 July 2025 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

This week, we’re excited to add a brand-new ability to spice up your gameplay — the Fire Bottle! Now you can drop a fiery bottle that creates a burning patch on the ground, adding a whole new layer of strategy and chaos to your battles.

Update Highlights:

New Fire Bottle Ability: Throw a fire bottle to create a persistent fire patch that damages enemies over time.

We can’t wait to see how you use this new power! As always, keep the feedback coming so we can keep improving the game.

Happy gaming!
— The Dev Team

