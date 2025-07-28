Hello everyone!

Today, we've rolled out a small update to version 0.5.4, or rather, 0.5.4a. Although it doesn't include new gameplay content, we've tackled several bugs that (we believe) we've resolved, and we wanted to release the fix as soon as possible. Due to these bugs, we also delayed making the new (previous) version available to our $1 Patrons, so today's version is immediately available for download here as well.

We've incremented the version number because we're introducing some of the changes planned for the next version. It's a bit convoluted, but hopefully, you understand!

Added

System

Dsiplay mode select in main menu - you can change between windowed and a full screen modes in the main menu now just by pressing a button (a lot of people asked for this)

Orgasm balance - girls now have their liked and very liked sex positions. Their arousal levels will rise at different rates in different positions. This makes it possible to bring them to orgasms at an intimacy level of 3 or even 2 (with lubrication).

Skill map update - Initially, we thought there would be fewer animated scenes in the game and more unlockable positions, but the proportions have reversed. By version 1.0, we plan to limit ourselves to 10 positions. So we updated the map's appearance and limited the number of icons to avoid misleading anyone.

Changed

Fixes, fixes, fixes... We hope we managed to fix all the major bugs and you will now be able to play without problems.

Thank you for all your feedback, reported bugs and for being with us. See you soon in the next post!