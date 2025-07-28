 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19386289 Edited 28 July 2025 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused a crash with the error message “Uncaught TypeError Crash” when opening certain types of chests.
  • Added a new option to adjust combat length and difficulty. You can now set a multiplier for enemy HP to increase or reduce the time spent on spaced-repetition-based combats.
  • Added a microphone test option (Windows only). This new menu allows you to test and troubleshoot microphone issues related to the speech recognition feature.
  • Slightly improved the accuracy of the speech recognition feature.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3599481
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3599482
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link