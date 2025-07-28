HOPEFULLY LOBBY FINDER IMPROVEMENTS
fixed a bug where shadow wizards were invisible
various small bug fixes
BALANCE CHANGES:
Dark blast hit box and damage buff,
capped freeze duration instead of infinite scaling with levels,
magic missiles are slightly less homing and slightly slower,
thunderbolt hitbox slightly larger,
fireball damage scaling was lowered last patch but I forgot to write it down hehe
V 0.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update