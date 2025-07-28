 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19386253 Edited 28 July 2025 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
HOPEFULLY LOBBY FINDER IMPROVEMENTS

fixed a bug where shadow wizards were invisible

various small bug fixes

BALANCE CHANGES:
Dark blast hit box and damage buff,
capped freeze duration instead of infinite scaling with levels,
magic missiles are slightly less homing and slightly slower,
thunderbolt hitbox slightly larger,
fireball damage scaling was lowered last patch but I forgot to write it down hehe

Changed files in this update

Depot 3716601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link