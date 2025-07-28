You can find the full patch notes in this post on our blog – click through if you’re curious about everything that’s been going on under the hood.
If, however, you’re more inclined to read about what Webgrave brings in a compact, easy-to-digest manner, this is the place for you: here are the most important things about the update.
New region - Velmorne
Over the Early Access period we have been expanding the world of Witchfire by giving you more places to explore. Back in March, you found the navigation chart for Witch Mountain behind the throne room in which Dimacher resides. Today, there is one more document for you to find – one which will enable you to choose Velmorne as the destination in the portal in the Hermitorium.
Be warned – the blighted town is not a welcoming place. And while the screenshots may paint a picture of a deserted, quiet zone, once hell breaks loose, you may have trouble catching your breath.
Webgrave introduces several new types of enemies who will challenge your skills and test your might. If you watched the trailer above, you already know that Townswoman (who we showed a few weeks ago) is a rather nasty, handsy type. We have also shown you the Executioner before, but the more eagle-eyed among you may have already spotted even more new opponents patrolling the streets of Velmorne.
I won’t spoil the surprise, but let me tell you – your tier lists of enemies in the game may need to be updated once you meet your demise at the hands of these newcomers. Luckily for you, we’re not leaving you empty-handed.
Rosary
The Rosary reveal seemed to have been well received, and we hope the sentiment stays when you actually experience it. It’s one of the several elements that make Webgrave a literal gamechanger.
The passive skills it offers provide a healthy boost to many gameplay aspects, and we’re sure it will take almost no time at all until you’re compiling location and usage guides for other players to enjoy.
We’re excited to see what configs you’ll come up with – and if you happen to craft a great setup, don’t be a stranger! Pop into our Discord and share it in the #builds channel.
The refresh(ments)
Webgrave also brings a huge overhaul to some of the key aspects of the game.
The Workshop has been rebuilt so that it now allows you to guide the research path of gear in a more meaningful way – catering to your needs and tastes far better than before. And while we had some people moaning that it takes out the fun and the element of surprise from the party, let me be clear: it was never random.
The stats – and by extension, levelling – are also transformed. Gone are the old categories. In their place, we’ve introduced a more RPG-esque system based on Flesh, Blood, Mind, Witchery, Arsenal, and Faith.
The Ascension Shrine now presents a more comprehensive representation of what will change when you level up your character, so be sure to stop by and explore it.
Especially since the progress of those who played before has not been lost – you will be given a special item which will allow you to reassign points according to the new categories while retaining your overall level.
Gnosis hasn’t been left untouched either. We’ve added two more levels – but instead of eyeballing it in a spreadsheet and slapping new labels on what we had before, we’ve put in a lot of effort to rebalance the entire system. We added new level-up objectives in the process and made sure that you understand what levelling Gnosis up entails. It’s not a mere bump of a number on the character screen – it changes the face of the game, even more so than before.
The Introduction(s)
Webgrave contains an answer to your requests for a proper tutorial for the game.
There is now a whole new level that serves as a prologue to the events of Witchfire. It introduces you to the basics and gives you a hands-on (or hands-on-weapons) experience, rather than a few prompts to read and forget.
We are also introducing a game handbook, available in the main and pause menus of the game. It’ll help you get up to speed on the UI – or remind you of what you may have forgotten if you’ve taken a break from hunting the Witch’s minions.
The hardware
To tie it all up, we’re also expanding what you can wield in the game: three new guns are joining the arsenal:
The Oracle – a sniper rifle which can ignore the presence of walls and make a certain elf green with envy.
The Nemesis – a lever-action rifle – we hope you’ll like it as much as we do.
The Koschei – a very special piece of kit which won’t just be available for research, but will require you to jump through some hoops in the form of a special quest.
And just so you had a quick guide to what’s new:
There are a lot of secrets we haven’t revealed in the Webgrave Dev Diaries published over the past few weeks, and Velmorne is waiting for you to explore right now.
If you’re still not sure whether to give the game a try: Witchfire is currently available at 20% off, for the first time ever. With all the new content and mechanics, there has never been a better time to join the hunt.
And if you’re already the owner of the game?
Go ahead, download the update and grab your gear — an exciting new chapter begins right now.
Good hunting!
