With Update 1.0.8, weโ€™ve added localization in 6 more languages to help new players jump in and enjoy the ride.

You can switch the language anytime in the in-game Settings.

Check out the full list:

๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช German

๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท French

๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น Italian

๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ Chinese

๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Ukrainian

๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡น Portuguese

We also added some minor bug fixes, including the achievements issue.

Found a translation bug or awkward phrasing? Let us know! Your feedback helps us improve the experience for everyone.