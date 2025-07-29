[Enemy & Monster Adjustments]
• Adjusted the spawn logic of Guardian elites:
• Only one will spawn at a time
• Adjusted Shogun's projectile behavior:
• Projectiles are now more easily blocked by terrain
• Fixed an issue where Ronin continued to move after releasing smoke
• Added persistent ground indicators for Ronin to improve skill anticipation
• Fixed issue where death-triggered skills from enemies did not take effect
[Character & Ability Adjustments]
• Clarified the description of Lea’s abilities to improve readability and understanding
[UI & Prompt Improvements]
• Adjusted in-game UI layout to enhance control experience
• Updated Alice’s weapon-switching effects and icon prompts in the lobby
• Updated visuals and animation for item ban indicators
[Level & Progression]
• Adjusted victory reward distribution logic:
• Players now receive rewards immediately after clearing each stage
• Later stages grant greater rewards
• Rewards are capped at Stage 8
• Fixed issue where TV Dog spawned too many enemies upon death
[Bug Fixes]
• Fixed issue where self-damage from Pain Gloves did not correctly trigger effects from other items. It now properly activates the following:
• Thunderstorm Gloves
• Ite Gumo
• Ice Armor
• Time Bomb
• Black Gun
• Starfall Necklace
• Oni Mask
• Explosive Reactive Armor
• Fixed abnormal attack speed issue with Job Change Grimoire
• Fixed excessive damage caused by the combination of Raikiri and the Awakening Azure Arcane Sword
• Fixed incorrect stacking effect with Flame Bracers
• Fixed incorrect skill descriptions for Shibako
• Fixed issue where Alice could not perform multi jumps
If you encounter any issues after the update, feel free to contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature(F10).
Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.
