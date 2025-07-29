 Skip to content
29 July 2025
[Enemy & Monster Adjustments]
• Adjusted the spawn logic of Guardian elites:
  • Only one will spawn at a time
• Adjusted Shogun's projectile behavior:
  • Projectiles are now more easily blocked by terrain
• Fixed an issue where Ronin continued to move after releasing smoke
• Added persistent ground indicators for Ronin to improve skill anticipation
• Fixed issue where death-triggered skills from enemies did not take effect

[Character & Ability Adjustments]
• Clarified the description of Lea’s abilities to improve readability and understanding

[UI & Prompt Improvements]
• Adjusted in-game UI layout to enhance control experience
• Updated Alice’s weapon-switching effects and icon prompts in the lobby
• Updated visuals and animation for item ban indicators

[Level & Progression]
• Adjusted victory reward distribution logic:
  • Players now receive rewards immediately after clearing each stage
  • Later stages grant greater rewards
  • Rewards are capped at Stage 8
• Fixed issue where TV Dog spawned too many enemies upon death

[Bug Fixes]
• Fixed issue where self-damage from Pain Gloves did not correctly trigger effects from other items. It now properly activates the following:
  • Thunderstorm Gloves
  • Ite Gumo
  • Ice Armor
  • Time Bomb
  • Black Gun
  • Starfall Necklace
  • Oni Mask
  • Explosive Reactive Armor
• Fixed abnormal attack speed issue with Job Change Grimoire
• Fixed excessive damage caused by the combination of Raikiri and the Awakening Azure Arcane Sword
• Fixed incorrect stacking effect with Flame Bracers
• Fixed incorrect skill descriptions for Shibako
• Fixed issue where Alice could not perform multi jumps

If you encounter any issues after the update, feel free to contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature(F10).
Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.

