[Enemy & Monster Adjustments]

• Adjusted the spawn logic of Guardian elites:

• Only one will spawn at a time

• Adjusted Shogun's projectile behavior:

• Projectiles are now more easily blocked by terrain

• Fixed an issue where Ronin continued to move after releasing smoke

• Added persistent ground indicators for Ronin to improve skill anticipation

• Fixed issue where death-triggered skills from enemies did not take effect



[Character & Ability Adjustments]

• Clarified the description of Lea’s abilities to improve readability and understanding



[UI & Prompt Improvements]

• Adjusted in-game UI layout to enhance control experience

• Updated Alice’s weapon-switching effects and icon prompts in the lobby

• Updated visuals and animation for item ban indicators



[Level & Progression]

• Adjusted victory reward distribution logic:

• Players now receive rewards immediately after clearing each stage

• Later stages grant greater rewards

• Rewards are capped at Stage 8

• Fixed issue where TV Dog spawned too many enemies upon death



[Bug Fixes]

• Fixed issue where self-damage from Pain Gloves did not correctly trigger effects from other items. It now properly activates the following:

• Thunderstorm Gloves

• Ite Gumo

• Ice Armor

• Time Bomb

• Black Gun

• Starfall Necklace

• Oni Mask

• Explosive Reactive Armor

• Fixed abnormal attack speed issue with Job Change Grimoire

• Fixed excessive damage caused by the combination of Raikiri and the Awakening Azure Arcane Sword

• Fixed incorrect stacking effect with Flame Bracers

• Fixed incorrect skill descriptions for Shibako

• Fixed issue where Alice could not perform multi jumps



If you encounter any issues after the update, feel free to contact us via Discord or use the in-game feedback feature(F10).

Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.