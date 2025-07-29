 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19386078
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! 

A few fixes and improvements to error reporting are now live on the experimental branch.

Misc.

  • If you have consented to share analytics data, the game now automatically sends simplified crash reports every time it crashes. The detailed crash reports which include your saves and full logs still have to be sent by you using the crash screen, so please keep them coming.

  • Log files now include the CPU microcode version if the game runs on a CPU with known microcode issues.

  • Other minor improvements to the error reporting code.

  • Fixed typo in the French dandelion flavor, “danss” corrected to “dans”.

  • Added new beaver names proposed by the content creators participating in the DareDrops campaign for Update 7.

Bug fixes

  • The game no longer remembers all historical console entries. This should reduce the risk of out of memory errors caused by mods.

  • Fixed an issue where some objects couldn't be selected in the map editor.

Changed depots in experimental branch

