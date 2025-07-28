 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19386072
Some players asked for the possibility to skip the Slide puzzle "Heart". Added this feature.

Also fixed bug caused by the feature "Stretch screen". Now the game displays correctly at any resolution

Windows Depot 2551301
