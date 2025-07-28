- Addressed captain related bugs with WraithSea final Boss
- Addressed incorrect behavior of Blackwood Siblings (Jasper/Imogen)
- Fixed bug that sometimes caused repeated turn after defeating boss
- Added win screen between Zones (to be updated further later)
Patch 1.0.2
Updated/Fixed the following:
