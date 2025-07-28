 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19386006 Edited 28 July 2025 – 15:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated/Fixed the following:
  • Addressed captain related bugs with WraithSea final Boss
  • Addressed incorrect behavior of Blackwood Siblings (Jasper/Imogen)
  • Fixed bug that sometimes caused repeated turn after defeating boss
  • Added win screen between Zones (to be updated further later)

