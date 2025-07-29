What’s up, Maximum Football fans!

We are excited to publish our first major update to Maximum Football since launching into 1.0 last month. This update includes a number of bug fixes, gameplay improvements, and feature updates designed to address some of the main points of feedback we’ve been hearing from the community since 1.0 launch.

In our most recent Dev Blog, we shared that a new CPU playcalling system was in the works. During testing over the past week, we identified several areas that need further refinement. To ensure it meets our standards and delivers the best experience, we’ve decided to move the release of this feature to the August update.

Here’s what’s included in the update.

New Locomotion

We’ve continued our work on refining player movement to make gameplay feel smoother, more responsive, and more lifelike. This update includes several key changes to how players move on the field:

Speed-Based Animations: Players now transition more naturally between movement speeds. As a player accelerates, their running animations update to match—limbs move faster, and strides lengthen to reflect the pace.

Improved Transitions: We’ve smoothed out the transitions between idle and movement, especially when changing directions. This is most noticeable on screen plays and short routes—where previously, receivers would hesitate after catching the ball. Now, they’ll fluidly transition into their next movement, getting upfield more quickly and realistically.

These updates are part of our ongoing effort to make every movement—from a quick cut to a breakaway run—feel as clean and satisfying as possible.

Updated Pass Blocking

Blocking has been a key area of focus leading into 1.0, and while earlier updates improved run blocking and special teams performance, this update zeroes in on pass protection.

Pocket Formation Improvements: Offensive linemen are now better at forming and maintaining the pocket. Rather than chasing defenders out of position, they focus on threats directly in front of them—helping to seal off interior gaps and reinforce the wall around the quarterback.

QB-Aware Blocking Logic: Linemen now have improved awareness of the quarterback’s movement. They’ll work to steer pass rushers away from the QB’s current position, helping reduce pressure from blindside or broken-pocket scenarios.

These changes are designed to create a more realistic and reliable pass protection experience—and give your quarterback the time they need to make the right throw.

Fake Snap

You can now use a fake snap to keep the defense guessing.

Tap RB (Xbox) / R1 (PlayStation) at the line of scrimmage to perform a hard count.

Use it to try and draw the defense offsides or disrupt their timing before the snap.

Mix this into your pre-snap routine to gain an edge against aggressive defenders.



Full Patch Notes

Here’s what else is included in this month’s update:



Gameplay changes

Reworked basic locomotion for smoother, more natural transitions

Added the ability to use fake snaps

Reworked pass blocking behavior and improvements for run blocking

Temporarily disabled AI dive tackles, we are very curious what you as the community think about this change, we are looking for feedback on the feel of the game now

Added an indicator for the ball in case a fumble happens

Added better onboarding for new players via drills

Onside kick power is now reduced

Non-targeted receivers now switch to jog when they realize the pass is not thrown to them

New catch and kick catch animations added

Added more tackle and broken tackle animations

Added new celebration animations for AI

Improvements made for head tracking (DL, LB, DB, Catching, Post play)

Dynasty | Adjusted recruit contact while on low prestige. Adjusted top stats number

Dynasty | Adjusted stadiums for bowls and playoffs.

Added KR and PR yards gained to the Total Yards calculation

Bugfixes

Various audio improvements for sound timing and commentary fixes

Fixed an issue where the AI could still go into hurry-up offense while calling a timeout

Fixed an issue with Cover 2 Gap Control Pinch leading to instant sacks or tackle for loss

Fixed an issue with receivers not being able to transition to movement once a catch has been made (this is most visible with screen plays)

Fixed various issues which could cause hurry-up offense to have issues due to players failing to line up properly on offense

Fixed run plays not always showing routes on field

QB being tackled after throwing a “pass” will not trigger rushing stats.

MPL - Fix jersey conflicts on adding players to roster.

MPL - Fix penalization when leaving team selection

MPL - Reset winstreak on vsCPU games

Fixed - Onfield elements will display the same play clock value as the HUD.

Fixed "Extra drills" (such as speed burst drill) not being progressable in dynasty.

Fixed Mouthguards not being visible in multiplayer

Fixed an issue in-game where sometimes players on the same side (e.g. offense or defense) were seen with the same jersey numbers

Fixed an issue where changing sides in the team selector before a match could reset settings like uniforms and playbooks

Fixed rushing yard statistics not working with pitchout plays

Various smaller bugfixes

Customization

Jersey pattern texture fixes

Fixed bench coloring issue in Cobblestone Park

Fixed the field stripes being invisible in Castonguay Field

Added back the “Apply for all” function in customization

MPL - Fix for going into the lobby with the wrong team uniform.

Other improvements