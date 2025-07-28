

Surviving in The Raptor Hunt is about to get a whole lot tougher.



The raptors have evolved. Their AI has been reworked to make them smarter, more aggressive, and far more dangerous. They now actively hunt down Tawa if they sense movement, sound, or anything out of the ordinary.



💡 What’s new in this update:



Raptors now spot you faster, especially if you're out in the open or making noise.



They can analyze their surroundings to corner you or cut off your escape routes.



Patrols are less predictable, making stealth more important than ever.





🎯 Survival tip: If you run into one… escaping isn't always the best option. Use the environment to your advantage — hide in tall grass, sneak through the fog, or use breakable objects to create distractions. Outsmart them, or get eaten.





👉 This update brings a new level of tension and immersion to the game.

Keep sharing your feedback, gameplay clips, and near-death escapes — or triumphant turnarounds — with the community.



See you in The Raptor Hunt… and remember: out here, you’re the prey.