28 July 2025 Build 19385727
[EN] – Bug Fixes & Quality Improvements

This patch focuses on solving key gameplay issues and improving user experience:

Fixes & Changes:

  • ✅ Fixed bug preventing interaction with certain buttons.
  • 🔇 Decreased error sound volume during incorrect sequences.
  • ⎋ Pause menu can now be closed with the Escape key.
  • 🌲 Fixed trees appearing in front of the player unexpectedly.
  • 👾 Fixed enemy getting stuck on the fence.
  • 🏃 Increased player stamina for better movement flow.


Thanks for your continued feedback—your support keeps the game evolving!

