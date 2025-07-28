This patch focuses on solving key gameplay issues and improving user experience:
Fixes & Changes:
- ✅ Fixed bug preventing interaction with certain buttons.
- 🔇 Decreased error sound volume during incorrect sequences.
- ⎋ Pause menu can now be closed with the Escape key.
- 🌲 Fixed trees appearing in front of the player unexpectedly.
- 👾 Fixed enemy getting stuck on the fence.
- 🏃 Increased player stamina for better movement flow.
Thanks for your continued feedback—your support keeps the game evolving!
Changed files in this update