28 July 2025 Build 19385714 Edited 28 July 2025 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Made Master of Disguise achievement easier to get. Entering DiscoPup with two completely different outfits in a row (hat, mask and suit) should unlock the achievement.
- Player now faces camera when opening pause menu, similarly to when opening inventory.
- Player may now jump over the handrails in the alleyway to avoid getting stuck by Sir Osis' PR.
- Fixed super secret special Sir Osis' PR not taking time from the player.
- Reeds rock-paper-scissors minigame is now automatically skipped after beating him once.
- Fixed Bunny Chase achievement (it was possible to get it with a suboptimal time). Sorry folks, we made it harder.
- Fixed in-game menu breaking general game and camera states when pressing a specific combination of inputs.
- You can now zoom in closer and faster when inspecting 2D objects.

