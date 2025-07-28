- Made Master of Disguise achievement easier to get. Entering DiscoPup with two completely different outfits in a row (hat, mask and suit) should unlock the achievement.
- Player now faces camera when opening pause menu, similarly to when opening inventory.
- Player may now jump over the handrails in the alleyway to avoid getting stuck by Sir Osis' PR.
- Fixed super secret special Sir Osis' PR not taking time from the player.
- Reeds rock-paper-scissors minigame is now automatically skipped after beating him once.
- Fixed Bunny Chase achievement (it was possible to get it with a suboptimal time). Sorry folks, we made it harder.
- Fixed in-game menu breaking general game and camera states when pressing a specific combination of inputs.
- You can now zoom in closer and faster when inspecting 2D objects.
Patch 1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update