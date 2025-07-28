- Made Master of Disguise achievement easier to get. Entering DiscoPup with two completely different outfits in a row (hat, mask and suit) should unlock the achievement.

- Player now faces camera when opening pause menu, similarly to when opening inventory.

- Player may now jump over the handrails in the alleyway to avoid getting stuck by Sir Osis' PR.

- Fixed super secret special Sir Osis' PR not taking time from the player.

- Reeds rock-paper-scissors minigame is now automatically skipped after beating him once.

- Fixed Bunny Chase achievement (it was possible to get it with a suboptimal time). Sorry folks, we made it harder.

- Fixed in-game menu breaking general game and camera states when pressing a specific combination of inputs.

- You can now zoom in closer and faster when inspecting 2D objects.