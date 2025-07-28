 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19385667
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Improved anim speed for movement on player and some npcs

  • No more interacting with objects at other side of wall

  • Lowered UI SFX

  • Fixed issue with improper deletion of summoned mobs

  • Fixed issues with energy-counter

  • Heavily improved loading time when saving file for first time

  • Heavily improved Mystic Ancients Mantis enemy

