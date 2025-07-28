Improved anim speed for movement on player and some npcs
No more interacting with objects at other side of wall
Lowered UI SFX
Fixed issue with improper deletion of summoned mobs
Fixed issues with energy-counter
Heavily improved loading time when saving file for first time
Heavily improved Mystic Ancients Mantis enemy
