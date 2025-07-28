 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19385617 Edited 28 July 2025 – 15:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Car Dealers!

We've prepared an update featuring the long-awaited online store for ordering car parts - a big improvement to workshop management, especially in the later stages of the game. We've also included a handful of fixes to make your experience smoother. Check out the details below!

What’s new?

  • Added an online store for ordering car parts


Read more about the feature in our devlog:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2404880/view/500579723494031717

Fixes:

  • Fixed trunk collision on the Offrider Canyon vehicle model
  • Fixed incorrect scan report display for sold vehicles
  • Removed incorrect radio sounds triggered by the radial menu
  • Removed incorrect engine start sound during emergency refueling


💬 Let us know what you think on Steam and Discord!





We’re also collecting your suggestions and feedback in this thread:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/




PS. Have you checked out the update for Cash Cleaner Simulator from our friends at Mind Control Games?

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link