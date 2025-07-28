Hey Car Dealers!

What’s new?

Added an online store for ordering car parts



Fixes:

Fixed trunk collision on the Offrider Canyon vehicle model



Fixed incorrect scan report display for sold vehicles



Removed incorrect radio sounds triggered by the radial menu



Removed incorrect engine start sound during emergency refueling



We've prepared an update featuring the long-awaited online store for ordering car parts - a big improvement to workshop management, especially in the later stages of the game. We've also included a handful of fixes to make your experience smoother. Check out the details below!Read more about the feature in our devlog:💬 Let us know what you think onandWe’re also collecting your suggestions and feedback in this thread:PS. Have you checked out the update forfrom our friends at