Hey Car Dealers!We've prepared an update featuring the long-awaited online store for ordering car parts - a big improvement to workshop management, especially in the later stages of the game. We've also included a handful of fixes to make your experience smoother. Check out the details below!
What’s new?
- Added an online store for ordering car parts
Read more about the feature in our devlog:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2404880/view/500579723494031717
Fixes:
- Fixed trunk collision on the Offrider Canyon vehicle model
- Fixed incorrect scan report display for sold vehicles
- Removed incorrect radio sounds triggered by the radial menu
- Removed incorrect engine start sound during emergency refueling
We’re also collecting your suggestions and feedback in this thread:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
