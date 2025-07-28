1.2.0 - Missions & Skins Update



Do you want more to do? This update is for you!



There are now MISSIONS in the game. These include a unique challenge for each level, bombs hidden out of bounds, a quiz about the story, a speedrun through the whole game, and more.



As you complete each mission, you unlock a new BOMB SKIN. When you beat your high score, your new skin will be visible to everyone in the replay.



Complete all missions to unlock achievements, an especially nice-looking skin, and get featured on the EXPERT PLAYER LIST!



But that’s not all, check out the list below.

Thank you for still playing, and till next time!

Eric (LongEcho)



Features:

Missions – 7 missions in total, now with a menu! They include Ethan's Quiz, unique level challenges, bombs hidden out of bounds, and more.

Bomb Skins – Unlock skins by completing missions. They are also visible in your replay.

Time Zones – Splits the level into different time segments so you can compare your timing during the game.

Expert Player List – Join the list by completing all missions and earning all achievements!

Menu Theme – Choose one of 9 different main menu themes.

Leaderboards Viewer – View all leaderboards and replays directly from the menu.

Enhancements:

Redesigned main and pause menus

Post-processing & color overhaul, plus performance improvements

Switch active monitor in settings

Leaderboards are now fully optional

Gamma slider now has a wider range

Added new Settings category: Display

Various UI improvements

Hotkeys available in the main menu

Player sliding is more fun

Faster and better-looking loading fade

Fixes: