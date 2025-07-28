 Skip to content
Major 28 July 2025 Build 19385552 Edited 28 July 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.2.0 - Missions & Skins Update


Do you want more to do? This update is for you!

There are now MISSIONS in the game. These include a unique challenge for each level, bombs hidden out of bounds, a quiz about the story, a speedrun through the whole game, and more.

As you complete each mission, you unlock a new BOMB SKIN. When you beat your high score, your new skin will be visible to everyone in the replay.

Complete all missions to unlock achievements, an especially nice-looking skin, and get featured on the EXPERT PLAYER LIST!

But that’s not all, check out the list below.

Thank you for still playing, and till next time!

Eric (LongEcho)


Features:

  • Missions – 7 missions in total, now with a menu! They include Ethan's Quiz, unique level challenges, bombs hidden out of bounds, and more.

  • Bomb Skins – Unlock skins by completing missions. They are also visible in your replay.

  • Time Zones – Splits the level into different time segments so you can compare your timing during the game.

  • Expert Player List – Join the list by completing all missions and earning all achievements!

  • Menu Theme – Choose one of 9 different main menu themes.

  • Leaderboards Viewer – View all leaderboards and replays directly from the menu.

Enhancements:

  • Redesigned main and pause menus

  • Post-processing & color overhaul, plus performance improvements

  • Switch active monitor in settings

  • Leaderboards are now fully optional

  • Gamma slider now has a wider range

  • Added new Settings category: Display

  • Various UI improvements

  • Hotkeys available in the main menu

  • Player sliding is more fun

  • Faster and better-looking loading fade

Fixes:

  • Fixed many Full Time Speedrun issues

  • Fixed duplicated resolution presets in settings

  • Fixed occasional incorrect resolution

  • Fixed issue where hotkeys were not working

  • Fixed key binding setting sometimes missing descriptions on different screen sizes

  • Fixed macOS text rendering issues

  • Fixed bloom sometimes getting out of hand

  • Fixed Level Workshop mouse drinking invisibility potion at the wrong point

  • Updated web-links

  • Fixed audio distortion in Level 7

  • Fixed Level Editor tag buttons being already selected

  • Fixed very slow scroll speed in some UI windows

