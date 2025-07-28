Hey all, fixed some issues.
I didn't manage to reproduce the bug where items can't be picked up. If anyone knows a way to make the bug happen, please let me know so I can hopefully fix it.
Also, I'm sorry I didn't update the game earlier. It took way too long, so apologies for that.
Changelog
- added a "skip tutorial" option in settings, so you won't have to do the tutorial again in new games
- reworded the "trickster" achievement so it's more clear you need all spells AND skills/moves
- fixed the "wizard" and "cleric" achievements
- fixed a bug where a controller/gamepad would control a second character after a player on keyboard left
- fixed being able to trade with the secret smith without doing the associated questline first
- fixed some audio issues
- fixed steam screenshots
- fixed savefiles keep existing after winning/losing
- fixed the game being softlocked at the win screen
Changed files in this update