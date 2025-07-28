Hey all, fixed some issues.

I didn't manage to reproduce the bug where items can't be picked up. If anyone knows a way to make the bug happen, please let me know so I can hopefully fix it.

Also, I'm sorry I didn't update the game earlier. It took way too long, so apologies for that.

Changelog

- added a "skip tutorial" option in settings, so you won't have to do the tutorial again in new games

- reworded the "trickster" achievement so it's more clear you need all spells AND skills/moves

- fixed the "wizard" and "cleric" achievements

- fixed a bug where a controller/gamepad would control a second character after a player on keyboard left

- fixed being able to trade with the secret smith without doing the associated questline first

- fixed some audio issues

- fixed steam screenshots

- fixed savefiles keep existing after winning/losing

- fixed the game being softlocked at the win screen