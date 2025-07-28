 Skip to content
28 July 2025
- Added a new column for average elo ratings to all team tables.



- Added several more women teams including Jamaica, Vietnam, Nigeria and Ukraine,



- Adjusted match result calculation.

https://simcups.com

