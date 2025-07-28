Update 1.3.0 is our biggest yet, as it adds an entirely new way to play and addresses community feedback, like boring visuals and lots of minor improvements.

Dispatcher Mode

You can now enter the dispatcher office of a station to become a dispatcher (only available at certain stations). From there, you are able to set routes for incoming and outgoing trains and make sure trains get to their destinations on time.

Tunnel Visuals Overhaul

The tunnels are no longer pitch-black and now have a more detailed texture, making the environment a lot less boring.

Full Changelog

New

- Added the following stations: Hillcrest, Skyline Plaza (between Pine Street/Hillcrest & Purple Bridge)

- Added new line: Yellow Line - Runs between Hillcrest and Founder's Square, sharing most of the track with the purple line quad track

- Added Dispatcher Mode: Play as a dispatcher in Weaver's Guild, Hillcrest Layup, Skyline Plaza, Founder's Square and Cheddar Street

- Added statuses to the player list, which can now also be viewed with TAB instead of only through the lobby menu. These statuses also display in the Steam Friends List

Changes

- Every scheduled train now has their own unique train number, which shows in the timetable and the player status

- Updated Founder's Square with 2 additional platforms for the yellow line

- Added the ability to customize camera sensitivity while zoomed

Bug Fixes & Improvements

- Overhauled Tunnel Visuals

- Massive performance improvements

- Improved automatic timetable assignment

- Map now also shows cardinal directions in the top right corner

- Improved passenger behaviour

- Fixed the wrong cab hint not showing up when it should be in some circumstances

- Fixed an issue that resulted in trains standing still for a couple of seconds and then teleporting when they were at full speed for everyone but the driver

- Fixed some train sounds sometimes playing unintentionally

- Quack

- Minor bug fixes & improvements