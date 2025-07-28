Venba is now available on the Mac!

Hello!



Hope you've all been doing well. We're super excited to announce that Venba is now available on the Mac. A significant portion of players have been asking for this feature for a while, and we wanted to implement it sooner, but it took us a bit to work out some kinks while simultaneously developing our next game.



Regardless, it's here now, and we'd love to provide one more option for players who couldn't otherwise play Venba!



If you have any thoughts about Venba or want to know what we're working on next, we have a thriving community we would like you to join here:

https://discord.gg/GSwn92Wu2z











