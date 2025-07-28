Fancy seeing you here. Me? I live here. Have a cookie- uh, I mean some patch notes:



Notable Changes:

5 new Orange Tart stages. We may have over-done it on that last one.

Fixed issue with Controller/Keyboard input multi-tapping on Menus when the monitor is above 60Hz

Fixed issue where the Large modifier appeared in Challenge Mode stages that could not support it

Fixed issue where Static interaction didn't take the the size of the ball into account.



Yeah, I think that's it.

As usual, let us know if something goes wrong. 'Till next time.