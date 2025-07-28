 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19385276 Edited 28 July 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fancy seeing you here. Me? I live here. Have a cookie- uh, I mean some patch notes:

Notable Changes:

  • 5 new Orange Tart stages. We may have over-done it on that last one.

  • Fixed issue with Controller/Keyboard input multi-tapping on Menus when the monitor is above 60Hz

  • Fixed issue where the Large modifier appeared in Challenge Mode stages that could not support it

  • Fixed issue where Static interaction didn't take the the size of the ball into account.


Yeah, I think that's it.
As usual, let us know if something goes wrong. 'Till next time.

