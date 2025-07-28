Fix
Fixed a potential error when hero \[Raven] uses \[Strong Push].
Fixed an issue where hero \[Ada]'s special support prevented certain card abilities from functioning.
Fixed an issue in Rogue mode where high-difficulty BP could select the same hero multiple times.
Fixed the incorrect effect of \[Support Vitality].
Fixed an issue where the hero skill \[Repair on the Fly] did not activate properly.
Fixed an issue where the hero skill \[Living Repair] was not functioning as intended.
Fixed a missing status icon for \[Expedition Preparation].
Fixed an issue where battles triggered by the hero card \[Burn, Kill, and Loot] would consume special attack charges.
Gameplay Adjustments And Optimizations
The \[Warcry] card's Battle Rhythm effect now extends by two turns instead of one.
Hero \[Matata]'s proficiency adjustment: Battle Rhythm now grants an additional five points instead of two (also applies in Rogue mode).
The stack limit for the hero skill \[Guilty Until Proven Innocent] has been reduced from 8 to 6.
The bonus money efficiency from the hero skill \[Dominator's Spoils] has been increased from 20% to 30%.
Damage received from the hero skill \[Double-Edged Sword] has been reduced from 10% to 5%.
The equipment “Sledgehammer” now grants 1.5% Attack based on Max HP instead of 1%.
Issues to Be Fixed And Pending Optimizations
Fixed an issue where multiple level-boosting hero skills did not upgrade as expected when triggered simultaneously.
Fixed an issue in combat where Kid could incorrectly revive due to passive healing when dying at the same time as other units.
The rename feature for players in Rogue mode is pending implementation.
The custom adjustment feature for Rogue mode (allowing players to apply personalized modifiers alongside difficulty selection) is pending implementation.
