Fixed an issue where battles triggered by the hero card \[Burn, Kill, and Loot] would consume special attack charges.

Fixed an issue where the hero skill \[Living Repair] was not functioning as intended.

Fixed an issue where the hero skill \[Repair on the Fly] did not activate properly.

Fixed an issue in Rogue mode where high-difficulty BP could select the same hero multiple times.

Fixed an issue where hero \[Ada]'s special support prevented certain card abilities from functioning.

The \[Warcry] card's Battle Rhythm effect now extends by two turns instead of one.

Hero \[Matata]'s proficiency adjustment: Battle Rhythm now grants an additional five points instead of two (also applies in Rogue mode).

The stack limit for the hero skill \[Guilty Until Proven Innocent] has been reduced from 8 to 6.

The bonus money efficiency from the hero skill \[Dominator's Spoils] has been increased from 20% to 30%.

Damage received from the hero skill \[Double-Edged Sword] has been reduced from 10% to 5%.