28 July 2025 Build 19385203 Edited 28 July 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I have slightly fixed my gaze following and am urgently working to restore the previous target following effect!!!
Dress up instructions: Find the wife's small icon in the bottom right corner of the screen, right-click on the icon to display a menu, where you can dress up, zoom in and out of characters, and top up.

