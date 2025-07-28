 Skip to content
28 July 2025
FEATURES
- public multiplayer matches
- new law "Foreign Aid" and 3 new articles

IMPROVEMENTS
- laws effect rebalance

FIXES
- a bug occuring with many players connected in multiplayer
- fixes to some law behaviour
- many general fixes

