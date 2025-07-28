Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

1. Achievements and Missions

We've implemented an achievement system. You can earn achievements by completing in-game missions.

You can also obtain in-game currency and items at the same time.

2. 3P Animation

Currently there is only one H object, but we plan to add more in the future.

3. Outfit Sets

You can now purchase outfits as sets and dress up characters.

4. New Items

We've implemented items that give experience points to maids, increase rarity, and reset skills.

These can be obtained through missions and other means.

5. New Furniture

6. New Outfits

7. Player Character Auto-Operation

Like other maids, player characters can now work automatically.

8. Previous Version Save Data Cannot Be Used

We sincerely apologize, but due to the implementation of the achievement feature, save data from previous versions can no longer be used.

(In future updates, you will be able to continue using your save data)

9. About Future Updates

System development is complete with this update. Next, we will add animations and costumes as we work toward the official release.