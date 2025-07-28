- Balls that enter a non resolvable overlapping state will be considered out of play, the table will reset.
- Working on random shot selection
Reducing or hopefully eliminating crashes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3881981
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3881982
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update