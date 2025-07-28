 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19384979
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed spare wheel hit boxes not matching their wheel size.
  • Fixed multiple track editor GUIs appearing with the track selected.
  • The steering wheel is no longer painted.
  • Fixed certrain track edit sliders from being unresponsive.
  • Fixed spare wheels having no damage model.
  • Made wheels smoother in the damage model.

Changed depots in 0.2-alpha branch

Windows 64-bitEnglish Sprocket Content Depot 1674171
