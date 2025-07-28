- Fixed spare wheel hit boxes not matching their wheel size.
- Fixed multiple track editor GUIs appearing with the track selected.
- The steering wheel is no longer painted.
- Fixed certrain track edit sliders from being unresponsive.
- Fixed spare wheels having no damage model.
- Made wheels smoother in the damage model.
0.2.39.5 - Hotfix (Experimental)
