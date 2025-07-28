The RUMBLE 0.4.2 Update

Hello RUMBLE fighters!

Today we version 0.4.2 of RUMBLE, and with this new version come new and updated game features!



Here's a quick look at what you can expect to see the next time you launch RUMBLE.

NEW CUSTOMISATION OPTIONS

There are a range of new cosmetics available at the Gear Market! You'll find a set of new gauntlets, 3 new hair options, over 20 new colors, and more! We've also added a new feature to the Dressing Room, with which you'll be able to try out and view cosmetics you haven't unlocked yet on your customised fighter. This way you can experiment with any number of cosmetics before you fork over your hard earned Gear Coins.

MATCHMAKING CHANGES

Now let's talk about matchmaking. This has been a big topic for a long time, and today's changes might be the most drastic changes we've ever put it through. Many factors that previously had a hand in dictating who could and could not match up have been taken out entirely, simplifying the process drastically. This will result in much faster matchmaking times.

We will be closely monitoring the effect these changes have on the objective results as well as the community sentiment around these changes, and if anything needs further tweaks, they will come sooner rather than later.

THE ROCK CAM

We've integrated the LIV Creator Kit, or LCK for short, and transformed it into the RUMBLE Rock Cam! The Rock Cam is itself capable of recording your gameplay, and it can also take screenshots. You can record in handheld mode as if you're using a phone, but it also has modes to record from 1st and 3rd person perspectives. We've been having lots of fun with this, and we hope you will too!

UPDATED TUTORIAL SYSTEMS

The Pose Ghost has been updated too. It has new visuals and a full body now, and we've improved feedback so it's made more clear towards the player as to what they're doing wrong. Additionally we have introduced "Follow Mode", which allows the Pose Ghost to follow you throughout the Gym.

For the full list of changes, please check the patch notes down below.

That's all for today, We hope you enjoy all of the new content, and thank you for playing!

RUMBLE Version 0.4.2 Patch Notes

Changes

Matchmaking has been reworked. Many factors that may previously have prevented a successful match have been taken out of the equation entirely, and our hope is that this change will substantially increase the rate at which matches are found.



Visual tweaks have been made across the board, aiming for more appealing and coherent graphics while also improving performance.



Added the Rock Cam, built with the LIV Creator Kit (LCK). An in-game camera you can use to record gameplay and take screenshots.



Updated the Pose Ghost with improved visuals, feedback, and added: “Follow Mode”. Enabling this setting makes the Pose Ghost move with you throughout the Gym.



The Essentials Slab has been reworked into new Combat Pillars.



Gear Coin grants have been equalised; you will now receive the same amount regardless of whether you win or lose.



Changed the visuals of the Charge Stone’s charge to now appear on the player instead of the held structure.



Added a range of new customisation items, available at the in-game Gear Market.



Added “Try-out Mode” to the Dressing Room, allowing experimentation with as of yet locked items.



Added an option to the Settings Slab which allows players to disable custom characters, and to display default appearances instead.



Reverted a previous change to Parry; now using Parry will unground the structure it’s applied to.

Fixes