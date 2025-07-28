Additions
- Implemented 4 levels of the Path to the Goddess
- Added dialogue in town after clearing the 3F boss (tavern, inn, weapon shop, training ground, church, fortune teller)
Adjustments
- Ninja enhancement: Treasure chest unlock enhancement
- Thief Enhancement: Treasure Chest Unlock Enhancement, Parameter Enhancement
- Added a background to enemy HP bars (as they were sometimes difficult to see)
- Adjusted the cost of Mogny's Concentrated Potion to 1
- Partially adjusted skill descriptions (Golden Dragon Strike, Ninja Slash, Iaijutsu Slash, Defense Break Slash, Dual Wielding
Bug FixesFixed a bug in the 3F treasure chest event where one could not be obtained
Adjusted the background of the Doldrug Hammer
Fixed a bug where the selection coordinates for Element Edit (Prayer) were off
Other
- Adjusted and enhanced enemy AI processing, created AI Version 2
- Implemented automatic line breaks for item information
- Added the ability to adjust enemy Z coordinates
- Added enemy special gimmicks
- Added the ability to change dungeon floors via script
- Implemented damage events in dungeons
We apologize for the delay. The main focus was on implementing new layers.
