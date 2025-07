Additions

Implemented 4 levels of the Path to the Goddess



Added dialogue in town after clearing the 3F boss (tavern, inn, weapon shop, training ground, church, fortune teller)



Adjustments

Ninja enhancement: Treasure chest unlock enhancement



Thief Enhancement: Treasure Chest Unlock Enhancement, Parameter Enhancement



Added a background to enemy HP bars (as they were sometimes difficult to see)



Adjusted the cost of Mogny's Concentrated Potion to 1



Partially adjusted skill descriptions (Golden Dragon Strike, Ninja Slash, Iaijutsu Slash, Defense Break Slash, Dual Wielding



Bug Fixes

Other

Adjusted and enhanced enemy AI processing, created AI Version 2



Implemented automatic line breaks for item information



Added the ability to adjust enemy Z coordinates



Added enemy special gimmicks



Added the ability to change dungeon floors via script



Implemented damage events in dungeons



Fixed a bug in the 3F treasure chest event where one could not be obtained
Adjusted the background of the Doldrug Hammer
Fixed a bug where the selection coordinates for Element Edit (Prayer) were off