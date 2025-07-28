 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19384713
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Implemented 4 levels of the Path to the Goddess
  • Added dialogue in town after clearing the 3F boss (tavern, inn, weapon shop, training ground, church, fortune teller)


Adjustments

  • Ninja enhancement: Treasure chest unlock enhancement
  • Thief Enhancement: Treasure Chest Unlock Enhancement, Parameter Enhancement
  • Added a background to enemy HP bars (as they were sometimes difficult to see)
  • Adjusted the cost of Mogny's Concentrated Potion to 1
  • Partially adjusted skill descriptions (Golden Dragon Strike, Ninja Slash, Iaijutsu Slash, Defense Break Slash, Dual Wielding


Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in the 3F treasure chest event where one could not be obtained
Adjusted the background of the Doldrug Hammer
Fixed a bug where the selection coordinates for Element Edit (Prayer) were off

Other

  • Adjusted and enhanced enemy AI processing, created AI Version 2
  • Implemented automatic line breaks for item information
  • Added the ability to adjust enemy Z coordinates
  • Added enemy special gimmicks
  • Added the ability to change dungeon floors via script
  • Implemented damage events in dungeons


We apologize for the delay. The main focus was on implementing new layers.

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2345041
