Fixes game crashing to desktop and writing a malformed settings file if no settings file was found (such as at first boot). This also includes a compatibility tool to automatically fix malformed setting files written by 1.77.2.
1.77.4 - Disaster Recovery
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
- Loading history…
Linux ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
- Loading history…
macOS ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update