28 July 2025 Build 19384542 Edited 28 July 2025 – 13:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixes game crashing to desktop and writing a malformed settings file if no settings file was found (such as at first boot). This also includes a compatibility tool to automatically fix malformed setting files written by 1.77.2.

