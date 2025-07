๐ŸŽ TIME-LIMITED BUNDLE DEALS

โค๏ธ Stay close to Us โค๏ธ

We're incredibly excited to bring you the major milestone ofโœ’๏ธ Explore the full tactical core of the game, with the addition of Act 2, you'll face new enemies, unlock more cards, and dive even deeper into the evolving challenge that awaits:๐Ÿƒ Craft your deck from, each built with synergy in mind.๐Ÿง Discover the brand new tactical layer where card order truly matters. Unleash, each more surprising and synergistic than the last. Make meaningful decisions and discover multiple new ways to play your hand and refine a deck.โš”๏ธ Challenge, each with their own fighting mechanics, strategies, and surprises.๐ŸŽฒ Face over, from intense battles to rare narrative events. Every run brings something new.๐Ÿ’ก Acquire. Defeated enemies immediately drop consumable items, either for momentary use or to carry into future battles.๐Ÿ”ฅ Earn ability points and customize your skill tree before each run. Choose fromto shape your strategy for the journey ahead.๐Ÿ—บ๏ธ Traverse procedurally generated, non-linear maps where each step reveals unknown paths hidden beneath the fog of war.๐Ÿ’ฅfor deeper challenges and tuned Boss-fights. A real taste of what's to come in the full release.๐Ÿ”—To celebrate the launch, Inkborn is currently bundled for awith other great deckbuilders and strategy games - you get an extra 17% off,for Inkborn with:๐ŸŽฎ๐ŸŽฎ๐ŸŽฎ๐ŸŽฎโ€ฆ and much more: all available through our special Steam sale๐Ÿ›๏ธ Explore all bundles and deals: https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/Acram/sale/WhispersOnPaper Weโ€™re actively listening to your feedback and will shape our upcoming updates based on both your input and our vision for the game. Our next focus is expanding the content for Acts 1 and 2, and weโ€™ll be sharing aof planned changes soon. Your thoughts, ideas, and experiences will directly help us refine and grow Inkborn as we move toward full release. ๐Ÿ–‹๏ธIf you're enjoying the game, drop us a review on Steam, it really helps! ๐Ÿ™‚ใ€๐™ณ๐™ธ๐š‚๐™ฒ๐™พ๐š๐™ณใ€‘๐Ÿ’ฌ https://discord.gg/UytR7dgwtx ใ€๐™ต๐™ฐ๐™ฒ๐™ด๐™ฑ๐™พ๐™พ๐™บใ€‘๐Ÿ“ฐ https://www.facebook.com/acramdigital ใ€Xใ€‘๐Ÿฆพ https://x.com/acramdigital ใ€๐š‚๐šƒ๐™ด๐™ฐ๐™ผใ€‘๐Ÿ•น๏ธ https://store.steampowered.com/dev/Acram/ ใ€๐šˆ๐™พ๐š„๐šƒ๐š„๐™ฑ๐™ดใ€‘๐ŸŽž๏ธ https://www.youtube.com/@acramdigital6748 ใ€๐™ธ๐™ฝ๐š‚๐šƒ๐™ฐ๐™ถ๐š๐™ฐ๐™ผใ€‘๐Ÿ“ท https://www.instagram.com/acramdigital/