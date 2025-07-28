🃏 Craft your deck from over 60 hand-designed cards, each built with synergy in mind.
🧠 Discover the brand new tactical layer where card order truly matters. Unleash 25 Glyph-based combos, each more surprising and synergistic than the last. Make meaningful decisions and discover multiple new ways to play your hand and refine a deck.
⚔️ Challenge 19 unique opponents, each with their own fighting mechanics, strategies, and surprises.
🎲 Face over 35 encounters, from intense battles to rare narrative events. Every run brings something new.
💡 Acquire 20 Ideas. Defeated enemies immediately drop consumable items, either for momentary use or to carry into future battles.
🔥 Earn ability points and customize your skill tree before each run. Choose from 14 different skills to shape your strategy for the journey ahead.
🗺️ Traverse procedurally generated, non-linear maps where each step reveals unknown paths hidden beneath the fog of war.
💥 Play through Act 1 and 2 for deeper challenges and tuned Boss-fights. A real taste of what's to come in the full release.
We’re actively listening to your feedback and will shape our upcoming updates based on both your input and our vision for the game. Our next focus is expanding the content for Acts 1 and 2, and we’ll be sharing a roadmap of planned changes soon. Your thoughts, ideas, and experiences will directly help us refine and grow Inkborn as we move toward full release. 🖋️
