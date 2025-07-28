Changelog:
- Fixed an issue with the inspector that blocked player movement and mouse. This has now been fixed and the inspector is working correctly!
- Fixed a problem where the money from a ticket issued by the inspector was not being collected from the player
Update notes via Steam Community
