28 July 2025 Build 19384460 Edited 28 July 2025 – 12:39:44 UTC by Wendy Share
- Fixed an issue with the inspector that blocked player movement and mouse. This has now been fixed and the inspector is working correctly!

- Fixed a problem where the money from a ticket issued by the inspector was not being collected from the player

Changed files in this update

Depot 3073581
