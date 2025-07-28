Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where the "Change Property" action could not toggle ON/OFF for object switches.
Fixed an issue where SightRange would not function unless placed directly under a GameObject.
Fixed several issues related to the "Reset Game" (ResetGame) action:
Disappeared objects could sometimes reappear unexpectedly.
Scene transition effects might be shown unintentionally.
The player character could persist after reset.
Objects that should be auto-generated at startup might fail to appear.
Changed files in this update