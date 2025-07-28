 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19384378 Edited 28 July 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the "Change Property" action could not toggle ON/OFF for object switches.

  • Fixed an issue where SightRange would not function unless placed directly under a GameObject.

  • Fixed several issues related to the "Reset Game" (ResetGame) action:

    • Disappeared objects could sometimes reappear unexpectedly.

    • Scene transition effects might be shown unintentionally.

    • The player character could persist after reset.

    • Objects that should be auto-generated at startup might fail to appear.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2987181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link