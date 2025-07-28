 Skip to content
28 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Version B2025.7.28

由于神圣罗马帝国皇帝去世后导致的问题，必须开新档！

  • OK1-欧洲领主封臣和封地的多选转赠，该行为不牵扯到交互谈判

  • OK2-一些随机事件增加触发最短周期，该循环周期不保存，退出重新进游戏后归零处理，并代码优化结构

  • OK3-修复生神圣罗马帝国皇帝可以邀请贵族加入帝国的问题

  • OK4-几个事件

  • OK5-神圣罗马帝国成员不能找宗教领袖成立王国

  • OK6-初始化新剧本时，随机子嗣的概率+40%

  • OK7-修复宗教领袖初始化开局时，随机到子嗣的问题

  • OK8-修复神圣罗马帝国皇帝死后导致的问题

  • OK9-间谍或者间谍总管不可以对他们自己的家族成员进行阴谋行为

Due to the issues caused by the death of the Holy Roman Emperor, you must start a new game save!

  • OK1 - Multi-selection transfer of fiefs and vassals for European lords; this action does not involve interactive negotiations.

  • OK2 - Added a minimum trigger cycle for some random events. This cycle is not saved and will be reset to zero when exiting and re-entering the game, with code structure optimized.

  • OK3 - Fixed the issue where the Holy Roman Emperor could invite nobles to join the empire.

  • OK4 - Several events.

  • OK5 - Members of the Holy Roman Empire cannot seek to establish a kingdom from the religious leader.

  • OK6 - When initializing a new scenario, the probability of random offspring is increased by 40%.

  • OK7 - Fixed the issue where the religious leader could randomly get offspring during the initial start.

  • OK8 - Fixed the issue caused by the death of the Holy Roman Emperor.

  • OK9 - Spies or spy masters cannot carry out conspiratorial acts against their own family members.

Changed files in this update

