B2025.7.28

OK1 - Multi-selection transfer of fiefs and vassals for European lords; this action does not involve interactive negotiations.

OK2 - Added a minimum trigger cycle for some random events. This cycle is not saved and will be reset to zero when exiting and re-entering the game, with code structure optimized.

OK3 - Fixed the issue where the Holy Roman Emperor could invite nobles to join the empire.

OK4 - Several events.

OK5 - Members of the Holy Roman Empire cannot seek to establish a kingdom from the religious leader.

OK6 - When initializing a new scenario, the probability of random offspring is increased by 40%.

OK7 - Fixed the issue where the religious leader could randomly get offspring during the initial start.

OK8 - Fixed the issue caused by the death of the Holy Roman Emperor.