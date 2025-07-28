 Skip to content
Major 28 July 2025 Build 19384219 Edited 28 July 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I've been working hard on getting a full game loop finished and I'm finally at a point where I can share my progress with the public. Lots more is still planned and in the works so stay tuned! In the meanwhile test the current state of the game and have fun!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Naki Content Depot 1601261
