I've been working hard on getting a full game loop finished and I'm finally at a point where I can share my progress with the public. Lots more is still planned and in the works so stay tuned! In the meanwhile test the current state of the game and have fun!
Early Access Release
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Naki Content Depot 1601261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update