 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 July 2025 Build 19384142 Edited 28 July 2025 – 12:46:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

An update has been released:

– Saves now work
– Hitboxes are more forgiving
– Minor bugs fixed
– UI improvements
Thanks for your feedback!

Also, here's a playlist with gameplay videos and reviews (Russian language)

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaBCcw2mpbMZQ3EymMmtqevQWhuS646TF

Changed files in this update

Depot 3776351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link