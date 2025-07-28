An update has been released:
– Saves now work
– Hitboxes are more forgiving
– Minor bugs fixed
– UI improvements
Thanks for your feedback!
Also, here's a playlist with gameplay videos and reviews (Russian language)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update