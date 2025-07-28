Today sees the release of patch v1.13, this is technically the one month from release Birthday Patch.

The Lost Tunnels accessible via digging with a shovel have been updated over the last two patches and are now considered complete.

As well as the monsters now dropping Imp Sigils, and Greater Imp Sigils which can be turned it at Mushy inside his lair, the map now contains the boss Pokey.

Mushy has gone from a cute NPC with limited functionality to providing numerous exchange quests both for turning in mushrooms to get Spore scrolls, and for turning in Sigils to get rewards such as Encasement scrolls and ancient pieces of jewelry that Mushy found while wandering the tunnels themselves.

This patch also contains several minor and major bug fixes and some tweaks for the Standalone version.

Finally I have begun adding new instructional videos to our YouTube channel, check out this playlist!

I hope you enjoy playing Banished Stone and happy travels!